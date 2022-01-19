Lot & Block Replats : Sharing Spaces in Real Estate Development

Schedule

Wed Jan 19 2022 at 11:30 am to 02:00 pm

UTC-06:00

Location

The Office of Jason T. Hyman | Houston, TX

Lot & Block Replats : Sharing Spaces in Real Estate Development
Learn the best ways to leverage your development site using the replat process to maximize function and develop responsibly.
About this Event

Development guidelines can influence use, buildable area, and function of a project. Currently the city is exploring new guidelines to allow ADUs, reduced parking, and other incentives. Knowing where to find the right information and how to navigate the process quickly all impact your bottom line and ultimately what you can and can’t do with your property.

Join us as we welcome principal planner of CGES Bailey, Arica Bailey out to educate us on navigating the replat process in Houston. As a former planner for the City of Houston, Arica can first hand speak to the nuances of subdividing land so you can avoid wasting time and money.


During this class attendees will work learn the following:

I. Platting Process -Chapter 42

II. Rules based on proposed land use

III. Cost

IV. Platting due diligence

V. Deed Restrictions and Area use

VI. Title Reports


Meet the Instructor : Arica Bailey
Event Photos

Arica Bailey is an Alum of Prairie View A&M University obtaining a BS of Architecture and MS in Community Development. As a former Planner with City of Houston PDD, Arica gained much experience in the areas of land-use planning, platting and transportation planning among other areas of the field. She worked on numerous projects while at the City including Complete Communities and Walkable Places. Arica took time off from the City to pursue other things but her passion to help communities and development brought her right back to planning and partnered with Carlos to start CGES|Baliey Planning.

Where is it happening?

The Office of Jason T. Hyman, 4021 Main ste 200-1, Houston, United States

Event Location & Nearby Stays:

Tickets

USD 10.00

Office of Jason T. Hyman

Office of Jason T. Hyman

