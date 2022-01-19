Lot & Block Replats : Sharing Spaces in Real Estate Development Schedule Wed Jan 19 2022 at 11:30 am to 02:00 pm UTC-06:00 Location The Office of Jason T. Hyman | Houston, TX

Development guidelines can influence use, buildable area, and function of a project. Currently the city is exploring new guidelines to allow ADUs, reduced parking, and other incentives. Knowing where to find the right information and how to navigate the process quickly all impact your bottom line and ultimately what you can and can’t do with your property.



Join us as we welcome principal planner of CGES Bailey, Arica Bailey out to educate us on navigating the replat process in Houston. As a former planner for the City of Houston, Arica can first hand speak to the nuances of subdividing land so you can avoid wasting time and money.







During this class attendees will work learn the following:



I. Platting Process -Chapter 42



II. Rules based on proposed land use



III. Cost



IV. Platting due diligence



V. Deed Restrictions and Area use



VI. Title Reports



Arica Bailey is an Alum of Prairie View A&M University obtaining a BS of Architecture and MS in Community Development. As a former Planner with City of Houston PDD, Arica gained much experience in the areas of land-use planning, platting and transportation planning among other areas of the field. She worked on numerous projects while at the City including Complete Communities and Walkable Places. Arica took time off from the City to pursue other things but her passion to help communities and development brought her right back to planning and partnered with Carlos to start CGES|Baliey Planning.

